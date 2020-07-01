mergers

PHC seeks to calm brokers' merger fears
The Permanent Health Company (PHC) has sought to reassure advisers' and quell concerns that its new five year underwriting deal with Axa PPP will eventually result in a takeover.

  • PMI
Biba and IIB reach merger agreement
The leaders of the British Brokers' Association and the Institute of Insurance Brokers have this morning announced a "momentous" merger agreement in a bid to produce a combined stance on future regulatory changes.