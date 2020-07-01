Ireland
Brexit: Aviva to move £9bn worth of assets to Ireland
In preparation for no-deal
Ireland Life and CI Insurance - a family affair?
Child CI cover is a common benefit on critical illness products in the UK. In Ireland, regulations allow insurers to take cover relating to children a step further, as Greg Becker expains.
Around the World - Irish child cover
PPI mis-selling crisis strikes Ireland
The Irish Central Bank has launched an investigation into the mis-selling of payment protection insurance on loans.