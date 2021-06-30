Wellbeing platform completes €3m fundraise

Spectrum.Life will use the funds to triple its research and development team

Spectrum.Life, an Irish digital platform offering mental health support and wellbeing coaching, has completed a £2.6 million (€3m) fundraise with Act Venture Capital.

Act Venture Capital is a Dublin-based venture capital firm which has raised over €500m in investment since its 1994 launch.

This €3m investment will be used to triple the Spectrum.Life's research and development team.

Hires will be made in its Manchester office with a number of new roles across sales, marketing and partnership development.

This fundraise is part of Spectrum.Life's continued expansion into the UK market, with plans to expand into other geographies such as Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Spectrum.Life entered the UK market in early 2020 and now serves over 150 organisations with 175,000 users.

The Spectrum.Life platform offers integrated health and wellbeing products, including counselling support as well as fitness, nutrition and lifestyle resources, to employers, insurers and universities.

Following a surge in interest in 2020, with employee wellbeing becoming a greater priority for employers under lockdown, Spectrum.Life co-founder and chief executive, Stephen Costello, is eager to build on this.

"There are over 300,000 apps already out there focused on Health and Wellbeing," said Costello. "We didn't want to be just one more.

"For us, it's about getting people the support, help or motivation they need- not just more technology. We're about matching our services with the best interventions and services for people to live their best lives and thrive."