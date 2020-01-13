Aston Lark creates new exec board positions in Ireland

UK Chartered insurance broker acquired Wright Insurance Brokers in December

Aston Lark, the brokerage backed by Goldman Sachs, has announced new CEO and CFO positions in Ireland.

In March, Robert Kennedy will join as chief executive officer Ireland and Mark Nolan will start as chief financial officer Ireland (subject to regulatory approval).

Kennedy joins Aston Lark from Aviva Ireland where he was head of sales and distribution and Nolan joins from AA Ireland where he was financial controller.

The appointments follow the recent acquisition of Wright Insurance Brokers in Ireland, the second acquisition it completed in Ireland, following the acquisition of Robertson Low in January 2019.

Peter Blanc, CEO Aston Lark, said at the time: "We are keen to continue growing and acquiring like-minded brokers in Ireland where we see huge opportunities. Our increased scale will help us provide the full range of insurance and risk management solutions to companies and individuals seeking really high-quality personal service - which we believe will set us apart from the competition."

Both Kennedy and Nolan will join the boards of Robertson Low and Wright Insurance Brokers