Jason Richards appointed UK CEO for Swiss Re

Richards will take on the role leading Swiss Re's reinsurance portfolio in the UK and Ireland as of 1 January 2022, with responsibility to drive profitable growth and continuing to strengthen Swiss Re's influence and position in the London market.

He joined Swiss Re in 2006 as part of the GE Insurance Solutions acquisition before becoming head of property & casualty business management in 2013.

Richards took on his current role as global head of casualty in November 2017 and has in this role successfully improved the quality of Swiss Re's casualty portfolio, grown the P&C transactions portfolio, and set a strong foundation for its solutions business, according to the resinurer.

Julie Stephenson has been announced as Richards' successor in the global head of casualty role, joining from US commercial and property insurer CAN, where she currently serves as a senior vice president and chief operating officer, Middle Market.

Moses Ojeisekhoba, Swiss Re chief executive Reinsurance, commented: "I'm very pleased with the appointments announced today. Jason Richards will bring a wealth of experience and strong track record to lead the important UK & Ireland market.

"With Julie Stephenson, we've found an accomplished leader as global head of c with over 25 years of industry experience and profound knowledge in casualty underwriting