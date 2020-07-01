HM Treasury
Single Financial Guidance Body officially launches
Five core functions
Golden Charter calls for statutory regulation of funeral plans
HM Treasury calling for evidence regarding pre-paid funeral plan market regulation and potential for customer detriment
Govt names Aviva's Cooper as insurance champion for dormant assets
Kirsty Cooper has been appointed as the insurance and pensions champion for the government's expanded dormant assets scheme
FCA to bring forward discussion paper on duty of care
Instead of happening after Brexit, The Financial Guidance and Claims Bill will now happen before the end of the year
HM Treasury: Further delays to IDD
The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) shelved until the outcome of the proposal for its application date is confirmed, HM Treasury has announced.
Govt reveals 'breathing space' plans for those with problem debt
‘Time to seek advice’
Spring Budget 2017: Hammond hikes NICs for self-employed
Class 4 NICs to be 11% by 2019
Government to change financial advice definition for regulated firms
With effect from 3 January 2018
Summer Budget 2015: Chancellor announces benefits changes
Chancellor George Osborne has announced changes to the benefits system, including lowering the cap on benefits and changes to the Employment and Support Allowance.
Summer Budget 2015: IHT threshold rises to £1m
The chancellor George Osborne has announced that the threshold for inheritance tax for a couple will rise to £1m.
Morale and money major worries for NHS
Staff morale is the top concern for NHS trust finance directors and two thirds of hospitals are concerned about staying in budget, a report from The King's Fund has warned.
Budget 2015: Inheritance tax threshold to rise
Leaked documents from the upcoming 2015 Budget have shown that the threshold for inheritance tax (IHT) is set to rise for the first time since 2009.
UK needs 'minister for financial health' - FIC
The Financial Inclusion Commission (FIC) has called for a minister for financial health to lead on financial inclusion and capability.
Bill for mutuals to raise capital awaits Royal Assent
A Bill to allow mutuals and friendly societies to raise capital through issuing Deferred Shares passed its last stage in the House of Commons on Friday and is set to receive Royal Assent.
Access to Work programme helping 'only a minority' - MPs
The Access to Work (AtW) programme is helping only a minority of the disabled people it could benefit the Work and Pensions Select Committee has warned.
MAS: Farnish report recommends staff and budget cuts
An independent review of the Money Advice Service (MAS) will recommend it cuts more than half its staff and reduce its budget by as much as 38%, according to a report.
PRA publishes consultation on accountability regime
The Prudential Regulation Authority has published a consultation paper to introduce a accountability regime for insurance.
Approved Person Regime inadequate says report
The Approved Persons Regime (APR) has been described as not fit for purpose in a Treasury Committee report.
Chancellor joins the fray over 'damaging' FCA probe leak
Chancellor George Osborne has written to the chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) criticising the regulator for its "damaging" behaviour in releasing details of its investigation into insurance policies before a formal announcement.
Money Advice Service reports growing customer base
The Money Advice Service (MAS) has reported a steadily growing customer base in the last year, and said it had reached ten million contacts by the end of 2013.
Government listened to insurers - AXA PPP
AXA PPP has applauded the Government's announcement on extending tax exemption on employer-paid occupational health treatments and noted that it had clearly listened to the insurance industry.
Partnerships in firing line as Lib Dems look to close tax 'loophole'
The Liberal Democrats have vowed to close tax loopholes in limited partnership firms and for private equity investors, as part of the party's action to "tackle the remaining deficit fairly".
'How not to do it': Tyrie pans EU over Solvency II
Treasury Select Committee pans solvency II implementation by PRA
Budget 2013: Tax break for health intervention employee benefits
The Chancellor's indication that companies will get a targeted tax relief tax help with sickness related employee benefits has been welcomed.