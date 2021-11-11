Government consultation detaches UK regulation from the EU post-Brexit

The consultation, The Financial Services Future Regulatory Framework Review: Proposals for Reform, sets out government plans to maintain the current regulatory structure in the UK, with the FCA and PRA acting as two separate entities with delegated responsibilities.

The two bodies will need to consider how the financial services industry in the UK can grow and compete internationally when setting out new rules on how to thwart malpractice, the Treasury said in a statement.

"The plans would require the FCA and the PRA to consider both the implications for growth and international competitiveness of their regulations, as well as their existing objectives of maintaining market integrity, consumer protection and a sound financial system," the Treasury said yesterday.

The current mode of regulation, set out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), was adapted in the wake of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

The change meant the FCA was primarily responsible for ensuring the markets function well, and the PRA was tasked with promoting the safety and soundness of PRA-authorised firms.

The government has said it intends to maintain the amended structure, which also saw the introduction of the Financial Policy Committee.

The consultation states that regulators will now take on "increased responsibility for direct regulatory requirements which apply to firms," stating this approach is supported by the academic literature on financial regulation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Nevertheless the consultation also includes plans that limit some of the regulators' independence and heightens powers of scrutiny for Parliament.

"With the regulators taking on these significant new regulatory policymaking responsibilities, it is important that both the mechanisms by which Parliament hold the regulators to account, and the mechanisms underpinning the regulators' relationship with HM Treasury, are strengthened," the consultation reads.

The government has also proposed to let regulators decide how to replace EU rules with UK ones. The process will probably take several years, according to the paper.

Meanwhile ESG continues to pervade future plans for the financial sector.

The government proposed to amend the existing regulatory principles to "ensure that sustainable growth should occur in a way that is consistent with the government's commitment to achieve a net zero economy by 2050."