IHT planning: save it for the fourth date

When I first met my wife 10 years ago, talking about inheritance tax (IHT) planning on our first date may have seemed a tad opportunistic; not to mention probably scuppering my chances of securing a second one. This kind of conversation doesn't really pair well with fine wine, oysters and flirtatious small talk, but as it turns out, perhaps not having the conversation was a bigger mistake. Now, we're married with two children and a mortgage, and life suddenly feels a tad more serious; the kind of serious where you make wills and take out insurances to safeguard your family's future sh...