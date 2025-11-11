IHT planning: save it for the fourth date

As IHT rules tighten, advisers need to encourage clients to have "difficult conversations" with their family members if they are to safeguard the wealth and businesses' they worked so hard to attain, writes Edward Durrell.
When I first met my wife 10 years ago, talking about inheritance tax (IHT) planning on our first date may have seemed a tad opportunistic; not to mention probably scuppering my chances of securing a second one. This kind of conversation doesn't really pair well with fine wine, oysters and flirtatious small talk, but as it turns out, perhaps not having the conversation was a bigger mistake. Now, we're married with two children and a mortgage, and life suddenly feels a tad more serious; the kind of serious where you make wills and take out insurances to safeguard your family's future sh...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.