Focus on digital health records

Earlier this month, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change think tank published a report promoting the development of digital health records, a piece of work that I was pleased to be able to contribute to. The report urges the government to commit to enabling every person in England to have a digital health record (DHR) within one term of parliament. A recommendation that was also seen in The Times Health Commission, the launch of which we sponsored earlier this year. The key opportunity within the Institute report is the obvious one; DHRs can bring health records together and includ...