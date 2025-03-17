Reeves targets FCA overhaul to spur growth

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to cut the country's regulatory red tape in a move to bolster further investment, create more jobs and “put more money into working people’s pockets”.
In HM Treasury policy paper published today (17 March), it said the current regulatory environment in the UK "is not functioning as effectively as it should", acting as a restraint on growth and hindering private sector investment. "The world is changing and that is why we must go further and faster to deliver on our Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth," Reeves said. "Today we are taking further action to free businesses from the shackles of regulation." Among the proposed changes, the Treasury will seek to integrate the Payment Systems Regulator mostly within the remit...
