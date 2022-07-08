Ashley Alder takes FCA chair

Currently the chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong, a role he has held since 2011, Alder will take up the chair position with the FCA in January next year.

Alder has practiced law in Hong Kong for over two decades and also chairs the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and sits on the Financial Stability Board's Plenary and its Steering Committee.

He will replace current interim chair Richard Lloyd, who was installed at the start of June following the departure of Charles Randall. Lloyd will continue in the interim role until the end of this year.

HM Treasury has also reappointed Dr Alice Maynard and Liam Coleman, who respectively chair the FCA's Audit and People Committees, to the Board for their second three-year terms.

Lloyd commented: "We are looking forward to working with Ashley as he takes over the leadership of the FCA's Board next year.

"As the FCA continues to strengthen its vital work to protect consumers and our financial markets, his deep experience of leading a major international regulator will help us deliver our ambitious strategy for the future."

The FCA is currently considering handing advisory firms a further six months to implement the incoming Consumer Duty rules beyond the April 2023 deadline, following the introduction at the end of July this year.