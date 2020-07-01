critical illness insurance
What do advisers want from a critical illness comparison tool?
Asks Alan Lakey
CIExpert on Scottish Widows 'Plan and Protect'
'A simple critical illness design'
'UK employees spend £174 a month on wellbeing products'
Research from Canada Life reveals
COVER Feature: Taking control
Access to insurance for people with diabetes
L&G updates group critical illness offering
Total available conditions reaches 41
F&TRC launches child critical illness analysis for advisers
Policy comparison between insurers
PMI is 'most desired' employee benefit
According to Capita findings
Johnny Timpson: A look back at 2018
From the Mermaid to the Palace of Westminster
Royal London updates critical illness cover
Changes for cancer, heart and multiple sclerosis
CIExpert on latest L&G critical illness upgrade
Third L&G CI enhancement of 2018
Critical illnesses cost UK economy 'more than £15bn a year'
According to research by L&G
Aviva extends critical illness cover
Two new adult conditions, three for children and kids age limit increased
CIExpert on Aviva's critical illness updates
Upgrades "reinforce Aviva's position as a market leader," says Alan Lakey
CIExpert on Zurich critical illness upgrades
Alan Lakey is 'impressed by the two policies which offers flexibility to match individual needs' which 'compete strongly with other top quality policies'
Zurich Life announces critical illness updates
Policy available as two options revealed as part of protection platform launch
Zurich launches protection platform with new products
Signature-free service offers instant cover online, real-time updates and immediate alerts from third parties
CIExpert on Guardian FS launch
'Guardian's full-scale entry is bound to shake up the market,' says CIExpert
Yorkshire Building Society to offer AIG Life policies
Life and critical insurance available to customers
Johnny Timpson: 35 years of critical illness
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson reviews the 35 years since critical illness cover was introduced
Nearly half aged 16 to 24 would not last longer than a month without income - ONS
'Industry must address misconceptions around protection', says Royal London
Paul Roberts: Don't kid yourself
Why children's critical illness cover is essential
Old Mutual Wealth updates critical illness cover
Nearly 80 enhancements to make CIC 'more than just a product'
CIExpert on Old Mutual Wealth critical illness upgrades
"Substantial improvements across the board," says Alan Lakey
Alan Lakey: The time has come
The critical illness template is 'broken' - so start with the premise that any condition which results in an agreed outcome deserves to be paid