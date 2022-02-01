Reassured adds Aviva to life insurance offering

The three-year partnership between Reassured and Aviva comes as part of Reassured's strategy to broaden its proposition and provide financial security to a greater number of consumers.

The agreement also includes a bespoke service and support agreement with the insurer.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured said the new agreement with Aviva furthers the broker's offering to "make sure everyone has access to the financial safety net and peace of mind which life insurance can bring."

Fran Bruce, MD protection at Aviva, added: "The new agreement builds on the strength of our core proposition and means that we can make life and critical illness insurance available to more customers.

"As we have developed our relationship with Reassured, we have been impressed with the company's attention to quality customer service and our shared commitment to simplifying and digitising customer journeys."