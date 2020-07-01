commission
L&G joins TMA protection panel
Legal and General (L&G) has become the ninth provider to be represented on The Mortgage Alliance (TMA)'s protection panel.
AMII's chairman confirms April departure
Wayne Pontin, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), has confirmed he will be stepping down in April and has criticised the PMI industry's poor growth in his final speech.
Broker expectation of commission ban significantly increases
An industry-wide survey has shown a notable increase in those who believe commission will disappear in the protection industry.
Employers set to see more explicit adviser services and price
Employee benefit advisers are becoming much more explicit on service and price in light of the fast-moving employer environment, Aviva has said.
FSA urged to tighten rules on commission 'peddling'
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) should tighten up the way some providers market their services, according to one adviser who says he is continually bombarded by providers pushing commission.
Expect a protection commission review - Jelf
Protection advisers should fully expect a regulatory review of commission, Jelf has warned.
FCA 'to widen commission ban'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lay down a marker to the financial services industry by widening the scope of the incoming commission ban on retail investment sales, according to a report in The Independent.
Lords committee backs Europe-wide ban on commission
A House of Lords committee has called for a ban on commission payments to financial advisers across Europe, regardless of their status.
FSA 'concerned' by distribution deals
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has expressed concerns about the use of distribution deals to circumvent rules banning the payment of commission.
EU to force broker commission disclosure
The British Insurance Brokers' Association is warning that Europe could force mandatory commission disclosure on brokers by 2019.
Friends Life boosts commission on IP products by 15%
Friends Life has increased the commission advisers receive on its income protection policies by approximately 15% in a bid to bring it into line with commission received on critical illness and life products.
Lifesearch - the Protection Sellers Code of Conduct in full
Tom Baigrie, managing director at protection specialists, Lifesearch, has unveiled its Protection Sellers Code of Conduct.
Advisers heavily in favour of commission models for the group risk sector
Intermediaries are overwhelmingly (91%) in favour of commission options in the group insurance market, Canada Life Group Insurance has said.
PruHealth moves to new adviser commission model
PruHealth has changed its commission model to one that rewards long-term partnerships with brokers.
F&TRC targets adviser remuneration and tele-underwriting
F&TRC has added tele-underwriting and adviser remuneration to its list on ongoing projects in the protection market.
Holloway products and the RDR
Paul Hudson of Cirencester friendly has given the FSA's judgement on Holloway plans the thumbs up but feels there is still more work to be done for the product.
Aegon considers commission methods
Aegon is looking at its method of remunerating advisers selling protection products.
RDR protection paper: Mortgage brokers may face protection commission disclosure
Mortgage brokers could be dragged into the disclosure of adviser remuneration proposed by the FSA.
RDR protection paper: Protection commission to be disclosed - FSA consults
The FSA's consultation paper 10/8 published today proposes retail investment firms must disclose protection renumeration.
Groupama to offer flexible commission for commercial insurance
Health insurer Groupama is giving brokers the ability to select the level of commission they earn on all SME business placed with the company.
Fortis wins ifs award; Offers IFAs 10% extra commission
Fortis is offering advisers 10% additional commission for three months in recognition of its success at the ifs Financial Innovation Awards.
Drilling for success
Companies can get ahead in the recession by investing money in a marketing plan. Justin Rees explains how lead-generation spend should be analysed.
Nuts and bolts...
In the first of a series John Woodford offers a guide to the elements going into the pricing of protection products.