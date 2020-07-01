commission

AMII's chairman confirms April departure
AMII's chairman confirms April departure

Wayne Pontin, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), has confirmed he will be stepping down in April and has criticised the PMI industry's poor growth in his final speech.

  • PMI
FCA 'to widen commission ban'
FCA 'to widen commission ban'

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lay down a marker to the financial services industry by widening the scope of the incoming commission ban on retail investment sales, according to a report in The Independent.

FCA 'to widen commission ban'
FCA 'to widen commission ban'

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lay down a marker to the financial services industry by widening the scope of the incoming commission ban on retail investment sales, according to a report in The Independent.

Drilling for success

Companies can get ahead in the recession by investing money in a marketing plan. Justin Rees explains how lead-generation spend should be analysed.

Nuts and bolts...

In the first of a series John Woodford offers a guide to the elements going into the pricing of protection products.