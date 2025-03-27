Banning commission is an 'extreme' outcome of Protection Market Study: FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that the banning of commission is “one real extreme” of the range of potential outcomes of the regulator’s Pure Protection Market Study.
Speaking at the COVER Summit North conference today (27 March, 2025), Matthew Ward, manager for the Pure Protection Market Study, FCA, told delegates that there are no predetermined outcomes of the study. "We're going into this with an open mind and we're going by the evidence and what that tells us. We know commissions are hugely important, a primary revenue for intermediaries and a critical part of insurers' distribution strategies," Ward said. "Given we've done it in the past, with the example of RDR, I didn't want to not address that or ignore that possibility." He noted that t...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.