Banning commission is an 'extreme' outcome of Protection Market Study: FCA

Speaking at the COVER Summit North conference today (27 March, 2025), Matthew Ward, manager for the Pure Protection Market Study, FCA, told delegates that there are no predetermined outcomes of the study. "We're going into this with an open mind and we're going by the evidence and what that tells us. We know commissions are hugely important, a primary revenue for intermediaries and a critical part of insurers' distribution strategies," Ward said. "Given we've done it in the past, with the example of RDR, I didn't want to not address that or ignore that possibility." He noted that t...