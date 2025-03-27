Banning commission is an 'extreme' outcome of Protection Market Study: FCA

Regulator tells delegates at COVER Summit North conference

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that the banning of commission is “one real extreme” of the range of potential outcomes of the regulator’s Pure Protection Market Study.

Speaking at the COVER Summit North conference today (27 March, 2025), Matthew Ward, manager for the Pure Protection Market Study, FCA, told delegates that there are no predetermined outcomes of the study. "We're going into this with an open mind and we're going by the evidence and what that tells us. We know commissions are hugely important, a primary revenue for intermediaries and a critical part of insurers' distribution strategies," Ward said. "Given we've done it in the past, with the example of RDR, I didn't want to not address that or ignore that possibility." He noted that t...

