Presenteeism at work has trebled since 2010
Only 25% of organisations are tackling unhealthy workplace practices
Cracking the mental health problem
It has become the chief cause of long-term absence in the UK, but appropriate provision for mental health problems at work lags way behind. Keith Bushnell assesses how employers can limit absenteeism and reduce the strain on their insurance policies....
Sick pay - how much do you get?
Sick pay can be a confusing notion for employers and employees alike. Hannah Uttley explores staff coverage.
Workplace stress: under pressure
In the modern workplace stress is no longer a peripheral matter. Philip Wood notes it can be key in making a sale to an employer.
Employers poised to make redundancies if needed
Recent falls in unemployment have shown the labour market is on a sound footing, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development quarterly report.
Workplaces need advice to avoid the dangers of stress - CIPD
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development has launched guidance for employers to improve financial awareness in the workplace and reduce employee stress.
The 'Holy Grail' - assessing employee benefit spaend
Return on benefit spend has been described as one of the most elusive goals for HR departments, but finding ways to even assess the evidence and measure results can present real problems. Seán Flynn investigates