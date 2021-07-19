CIPD calls for isolation review amid 'pingdemic'

The NHS app sent a record 520,194 alerts in the seven days from 12 July, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to self-isolate.

Isolation periods can vary between five and 10 days, despite negative tests and if a person has had both vaccine jabs.

These rules will stay in place until 16 August when those who have been double jabbed or test negative will not have to isolate.

The surge in cases and ‘pings' has impacted employers with the CIPD finding nearly six in 10 (57%) HR professionals had encountered staff shortages in the past month as a result.

CIPD head of public policy Ben Willmott has called upon the government to "urgently review" the current rules.

He said: "In light of fast-growing staff shortages, government should urgently review the criteria under NHS Test and Trace which requires anyone who has come into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case to self-isolate for ten days.

"The review should consider the merits of changes such as ‘test and release' whereby staff who have been asked to self-isolate could return to work if they subsequently have two negative PCR tests over five days. This could potentially continue to protect the public while being more flexible to the needs of business."

At the same time, Willmott has called upon employers to be equally flexible and recognise the mental and physical health risks that are still at large.

"Employers should continue to encourage people to work from home where possible, to reduce the number of contacts their staff have in the workplace or when travelling to work," he said.

"For roles where employees need to be in the workplace, organisations should continue using measures to reduce staff contact, such as staggered start and finish times. Employers should also review layouts and consider the continued use of screens or barriers to reduce the number of people their workers come into contact within the workplace, or the wearing of masks as people move around."