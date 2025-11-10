AI expected to reduce workforce for large private sector firms

CIPD research findings

clock • 2 min read

Over one in four (26%) large private sector companies expect headcount to drop due to the impact of AI.

This is according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development's (CIPD) Labour Market Outlook today (10 November), which revealed that 17% of employers expect a reduction in staff over the next year because of AI. The organisation surveyed 2,000 employers and saw that 17% of private sector companies overall expected workforce to reduce, compared to 20% in the public sector. Among those who expect headcount to lower due to AI over the next 12 months, 26% predicted to lose more than 10% of their employees. Close to two-thirds (62%) of firms that forecast AI to shrink...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Two in five men unaware of cancer risk
Individual Protection

Two in five men unaware of cancer risk

Bupa research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 November 2025 • 2 min read
One in five adults abandon the protection journey: AMI
Individual Protection

One in five adults abandon the protection journey: AMI

47% abandoned the process after receiving a quote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 November 2025 • 3 min read
L&G updates indexation on increasing cover
Individual Protection

L&G updates indexation on increasing cover

Declining annual increases to cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read