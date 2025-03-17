New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits

Charlie Goodman takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Towergate Employee Benefits has appointed Charlie Goodman as its new client director. The role will see Goodman drive new business and supporting existing clients.

Goodman will report to Mark Pugh, head of consulting services, Towergate Employee Benefits. The appointment will also see him join a team of over 20 specialists. Speaking about his appointment, Goodman said: "My main aim is to improve the financial wellbeing of our clients' employees.  "I am joining a great team at an exciting time for the business and the industry as whole, so I am very positive about really making a difference."  Prior to joining Towergate, Goodman worked as a qualified financial adviser working with high-net-worth individuals and Barnes and Sherwood. From there ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Protection and Health Summit North 2025: Final call to register

Employee wellbeing lacks state support: GRiD

More on Employee Benefits

New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits

New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits

Charlie Goodman takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 March 2025 • 1 min read
Mental health tops employee demands
Employee Benefits

Mental health tops employee demands

2025 trends

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 March 2025 • 1 min read
Employees struggling to see benefits of workplace health
Employee Benefits

Employees struggling to see benefits of workplace health

31% of employees see positive impact

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 March 2025 • 1 min read