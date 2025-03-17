New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits

Towergate Employee Benefits has appointed Charlie Goodman as its new client director. The role will see Goodman drive new business and supporting existing clients.
Goodman will report to Mark Pugh, head of consulting services, Towergate Employee Benefits. The appointment will also see him join a team of over 20 specialists. Speaking about his appointment, Goodman said: "My main aim is to improve the financial wellbeing of our clients' employees. "I am joining a great team at an exciting time for the business and the industry as whole, so I am very positive about really making a difference." Prior to joining Towergate, Goodman worked as a qualified financial adviser working with high-net-worth individuals and Barnes and Sherwood. From there ...
