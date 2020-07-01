Allianz
LV= announces 2019 interim results
New business sales of £710m, down from £970m over same period in 2018
ABI names new chair
Chief exec of Allianz
Allianz buys remaining share of LV= General Insurance
For up to £365m
Allianz Care makes two senior appointments
Peter Gibbons appointed as head of individual and small groups based in Dublin and Sibylle Tellenbach takes on role of sales manager for Switzerland
Allianz Care launches IPMI solutions for Russia
New range of international health solutions in partnership with Allianz Russia announced
LV = announces new additions to group executive committee
Friendly society moves two key names following joint venture.
Hendrik Boelens: The complexities of insuring IGOs
Given the lifelong nature of the policies they often require, explains Hendrik Boelens, working with IGOs is a wonderful opportunity for insurers to form a true partnership with their clients
Allianz backs International Paralympic Committee with four-year contract
Allianz has signed a four year-contract to support the International Paralympic Committee.
Allianz Worldwide Care IPMI claims by app overtake postal claims
Allianz Worldwide Care has revealed that in the first year of its MyHealth app being available for international private medical insurance (IPMI) policyholders, more claims were made by app than by post.
Allianz Worldwide Care announces new CEO
Allianz Worldwide Care has appointed Ida Luka-Lognoné as new CEO to succeed Ron Buchan.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches individual IPMI in China
Allianz Worldwide Care has launched International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) plans for individuals and families living in China.
Allianz calls on insurers to fill social care gap
Allianz Global Assistance UK has called on insurers to help bridge gaps in social care.
Allianz Worldwide care launches life and disability cover
Allianz Worldwide Care has launched a new product range to offer life and disability cover alongside its existing international health offering.
Reactions to call for the integration of health and social care
Responses to the Barker report published yesterday have been mixed. While some within involved industries have welcomed it unreservedly, others have offered more measured responses.
Allianz Worldwide Care introduces mobile app for IPMI claims
International PMI insurer Allianz Worldwide Care has launched a mobile app allowing members to submit medical claims plus access a range of other services.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches PMI plans for EU employees
Allianz Worldwide Care has launched healthcare plans to provide employees of European institutions with supplementary cover.
The science of small - Nanomedicine and insurance
One of the most exciting medical advancements in recent times is Nanomedicine, the development of microscopic particles with healing effects. Dr Ulrike Sucher offers a health insurer's perspective.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches compliant healthcare plan for Seafarers
Global health insurer Allianz Worldwide Care has launched of a compliant onshore health plan for shipping companies affected by the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 (MLC 2006).
Market views: Does brand matter?
Royal London recently announced a major re-branding exercise with the future scrapping of two of its most well-known brand names, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey. Does ‘brand awareness' matter among clients or consumers when it comes to picking a particular...
Allianz's former private eyes facing fine following conviction
Two rogue private investigators, who were hired by Allianz and other firms between 2009 and 2010, have been found guilty of conspiring to breach the Data Protection Act.
Allianz Group reports growth across life and health business
Allianz Group has reported growth in revenues and new business in its life and health insurance business in its 2013 third quarter results.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches consultant booking service
Allianz Worldwide Care has recently launched AppointMed, a new appointment booking service for UK based members to secure an initial appointment with a consultant on a direct billing basis.
Allianz forms crisis response to cyber risk
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has launched Allianz Cyber Protect, enabling businesses to protect against cyber criminals and data loss ahead of potential regulation.
Allianz launches map of global partnerships
International health insurer Allianz Worldwide Care has launched an interactive online map highlighting the key partnerships it has established to provide multinational clients with locally compliant healthcare plans.