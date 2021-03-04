Aviva continues consolidation with Italy exit

Aviva follows its departure from the French market with the sale of its remaining Italian business units

The insurer confirmed the sale of its Italian life and general insurance businesses, known as Aviva Italy collectively, for €873 million (£753m). Including Unicredit Group's 49% shareholding in Aviva S.p.A, the deal is valued at €1.2 billion.

Aviva has offloaded its Italian life insurance business to CNP Assurance and general insurance business to Allianz for €543m and €330m respectively.

Last month, Aviva sold its French business unit for €3.2 billion as part of its transformation strategy, which will allow the firm to focus on its core operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

Similarly to the sale of its French businesses, Aviva states that proceeds from the sale will be used to facilitate Aviva's capital framework of debt reduction, investment for long-term growth and the return of excess capital to shareholders.

Amanda Blanc, chief executive of Aviva, commented: "Since I announced our new strategy in August last year, we have announced seven divestments that will generate over £5bn of cash proceeds. This rapid progress allows us to focus on transforming and growing our already strong businesses in the UK, Ireland and Canada.

"The sale of our Italian operations to high quality buyers is a positive outcome for our customers, employees, distributors and shareholders. We promised that we would deliver quickly and we are. Our work to improve Aviva for the benefit of our shareholders continues."