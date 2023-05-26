AXA and SCOR latest insurance firms to depart Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

In a statement issued yesterday (25 May), founding member AXA confirmed it would depart to focus on its own climate ambitions, according to reports.

Meanwhile, chief executive of SCOR, Thierry Léger announced the French reinsurer was also departing NZIA during its Annual General Meeting yesterday, as did Germany insurance giant, Allianz.

COVER has requested comment from AXA and SCOR.

According to reports in Financial Times and Reuters, NZIA members have received communications from US politicians among the Republican party warning that the alliance's climate goals were in conflict with federal and state antitrust laws.

Earlier this week, Swiss Re announced it was existing the group. An emailed statement sent out on 22 May from the reinsurer said: "Swiss Re has decided to withdraw from the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance with immediate effect. Our commitment to our sustainability strategy remains unchanged."

Other insurance firms to have already confirmed their exit from the NZIA include Munich Re in March, and both Zurich and Hannover Re in April.

Upon Munich Re's departure, chief executive Joachim Wenning commented: "In our view, the opportunities to pursue decarbonisation goals in a collective approach among insurers worldwide without exposing ourselves to material antitrust risks are so limited that it is more effective to pursue our climate ambition to reduce global warming individually."

"Our climate commitment is unwavering. We follow scientific recommendations. To date we are decarbonising even faster than what is required to reach net zero by 2050," he added.

Last month, Zurich told COVER that it left the alliance as it plans to instead focus on supporting its customers with their transition to net zero.

"After establishing a standardised methodology for measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated to insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios, we want to focus our resources to support our customers with their transition. We continue to remain fully committed to our sustainability ambitions and to supporting the net-zero transition," Zurich stated.

Hannover Re also told COVER at the time: "After careful consideration, Hannover Re has decided to leave the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance. Regardless of this, Hannover Re remains committed to its sustainability strategy, the associated goals and its support for the Paris Agreement, and aims to achieve full climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest."