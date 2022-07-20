Lee Taylor appointed Allianz Partners UK and Ireland chief executive

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
Allianz Partners has revealed that Tim Tozer, current chief executive for the UK and Ireland, will step down from his role on 30 September and will be succeeded by Lee Taylor, currently chief sales officer.

Tozer will continue to work with Taylor to ensure a smooth transition process and handover of various responsibilities at the solutions provider arm of the Allianz Group.

Taylor, who will take up the helm on 1 October, will report to Alexis Obligi, regional chief executive for Western Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

He brings with him 15 years' experience in the industry having joined the provider in 2006 as head of warranty and service programmes. During his time at Allianz, he has held several management positions, including regional sales officer for Northern Europe and UK sales director.

From 1 October, Tozer will transition to the role of non-executive chairman, replacing Mike Webb who will retire.

Commenting on his new role, Taylor said that his aspiration for the business is to continue the profitable growth established by Tim, while supporting clients and consumers through some of the ongoing challenges facing our markets."

"Providing a stable environment for colleagues in these uncertain times will also be key in enabling them to deliver customer-centric services and peace of mind," he commented.

