Allianz Insurance appoints new regional commercial manager

Allianz Insurance has announced that Karen Boothroyd has been appointed to the newly created position of commercial branch manager for Leeds and Newcastle.
Boothroyd will lead the underwriting and distribution teams across the region with an aim to deliver "strong" relationships, service and products to broker partners and end customers. Having first joined Allianz in 2004, Boothroyd has mainly worked within the claims team, where she was based for 14 years. Most recently, she was a regional manager for the group's engineering, construction and power (EC&P) division. Chris Everett, regional manager for North, who Boothroyd will be reporting...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.