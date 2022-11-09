CII Society of Claims Professionals adds two board members

Helena Evans, head of specialist services at Criterion Adjusters and Graham Stait, head of claims operations at Allianz, have taken up new positions within the SOCP board.

The SOCP sits within the CII and consists of insurance claims professionals, providing professional development for members and market-based articles, analysis, research reports, events, seminars and professional and career-path based guidance.

Commenting on her new board role, Evans said: "I am particularly delighted to have been asked to become involved with the SOCP."

"Having been a loss adjuster since 1991, I am passionate about the claims profession and showcasing not only the technical side, but the human touch, which is key to the service we provide, to help attract new talent and improve public trust in insurance."

Stait added: "I'm really pleased with how members have engaged with the SOCP. The breadth and quality of the content made available to our members continues to increase, helping claims professionals to improve their skills and leading to better customer outcomes."

"I'm personally looking forward to building on the strong relationships with local institutes and ensuring our members continue to have access to relevant resources and first-rate thought leadership."