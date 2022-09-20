Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

Cigna Europe has announced the appointment of Dr Anne Lepetit as its medical director, she will be responsible for implementing clinical strategies and growth plans.

Lepetit, who has more than 25 years' experience working in the healthcare industry, previously worked as a doctor in emergency departments for over a decade.

She has also held senior positions at Allianz, where she was group chief medical officer, as well as health director and medical director at Groupe Henner, medical director at Althalia and group medical director at Europ Assistance.

Commenting on her new role, Lepetit said: "Cigna's focus on both prevention and improving the health and well-being of the people they serve, to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to affordable, quality healthcare has never been more pertinent.

"I look forward to defining and executing a forward-thinking clinical strategy and supporting Arjan and the business to position Cigna Europe for continued success in the future."

Arjan Toor, chief executive at Cigna Europe, added: "Dr Lepetit brings a wealth of medical knowledge, effective leadership and direction which is critical to successfully implementing our refreshed International Markets and Total Health & Network strategies."

"Her appointment to our Senior Leadership Team will further strengthen Cigna to ensure we are well placed in the market to become the Whole Health partner for the people we serve throughout Europe."

