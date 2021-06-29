Allianz launches new serious illness proposition

New European product for individual and group customers covers 12 serious illness conditions for adults and children

Designed and sold through the Allianz's international health brand, Allianz Care, the new plan offers customers access to specialist hospitals, along with medical case management from Allianz Partners' medical professionals.

The Avenue plan covers 12 types of serious medical condition - five illnesses that impact both adults and children (including cancer, bone marrow transplant and neurosurgery); four specific to adults only (including coronary artery angioplasty/stenting, bypass surgery and living organ transplant); and three that are specific to children (including Kawasaki syndrome and meningitis/encephalitis).

Customers can choose to receive treatment for the condition along with a full suite of supports or, instead, receive a lump sum to help them through this period financially.

Depending on the plans selected, if customers opt for treatment, they can choose to go to a specialist hospital in the country they're living in, or to travel abroad for treatment, giving them access to international medical care and advice across twenty countries. These countries include South Africa, Singapore, France, Germany, UK, Switzerland, Austria and Hong Kong.

In addition, the plan offers access to counselling, as well as legal and financial advice.

Paula Covey, chief marketing officer health at Allianz Partners, commented: "We've listened to our brokers and customers and developed this product as a direct result of an unmet need. We're passionate about creating innovative and flexible healthcare solutions that meet customer needs, while also recognising that we have to consider the impact on their mental health as well as their physical health. These are individual people who suddenly find themselves in a very scary and unexpected situation, whether it affects themselves or one of their family members.

"While not a replacement for full private medical insurance, it is an affordable solution for individuals who want to safeguard themselves and/or their children against serious illness."