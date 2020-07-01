adviser
What do advisers want from a critical illness comparison tool?
Asks Alan Lakey
Advisers 'avoiding' Zurich due to long waits offline
Following ‘high volume of applications’
Legal & General updates intermediary case management system
More transparency around non-standard terms
The Exeter rolls out 'real life' to full market
‘Two thirds of cancer sufferers do not have protection’
L&G launches income protection adviser hub
Benefit calculators, tools and guides to help customers
It is time to stop broking and start consulting
With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price
Eugene Farrell: The value of employee assistance
AXA PPP healthcare's corporate mental health lead explores the workings of the recently launched EAP ROI calculator - and how it can benefit advisers
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Mark Graves leaves Sesame Bankhall
Departure of managing director behind 'Rewire Routines' campaign opens two new roles alongside other key changes
LifeSearch restructures and announces board
Tamsin Parker, Emma Walker, Paula Bertram-Lax, Chris Neilson, Sean Marsh and Hugh Watchorn form seven-strong top team led by Tom Baigrie
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
'In an ideal world we would not have to promote female achievements'
Lifesearch's Emma Thomson on industry scepticism, founding the Women in Protection Network and the need for greater diversity
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Royal London intermediary protection sales up 14% for H1
Firm's market share increased to 11.2% during Q1 2018
The female of the species (should be protected like the male)
Women are significantly behind men when it comes to financial resilience, says iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, and this seriously needs to change
IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
Rob Carr comes out of retirement to help launch Guardian FS
Protection veteran snapped up as adviser development manager
Royal London rolls out Diabetes Life Cover
Capped premiums and tailored fast track application process for people with diabetes struggling to get cover
Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance
Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
Independent adviser firm Barnett Waddingham joins GRiD
1,000-strong consultancy signs up to group risk trade body
New Bupa insurance customers offered free health checks
Health check offer worth £184 available to new Bupa By You policyholders until 31 July 2018
COVER Protection and Health Summit returns for 2018
Our industry conference comes to The Hilton Bankside, London, on Thursday 4 October
600 advisers sign up to mortgage protection campaign
Rewire Routines charter from PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network goes live