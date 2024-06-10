Tech partnership for LifeSearch

Adviser joins up with Gretel

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Protection adviser, LifeSearch, has announced a partnership with tech-provider, Gretel, with the aim to support financial confidence of customers.

The technology partnership is aimed at reconnecting customers with their lost and dormant accounts and assets, as well as educating them about how to protect these assets. Justin Harper, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeSearch, said: "We're excited to partner with Gretel to support those customers who, after locating their financial assets, want to feel more confident about their financial resilience. "As people are seeking and reunited with lost financial assets – particularly their life insurance policies - it's an ideal time to help people understand what they've got and ensure they're...

