Royal London adds online trusts to personal menu plans

Advisers can write plans under trust as part of online applications, and selecting trusts for clients can now be done digitally for business plans, relevant life plans and personal menu plans. This dispenses the need for an electronic or wet signature from clients or nominated trustees, Royal London said.

The decision comes as promoting trusts and online beneficiary nomination helps to improve customer outcomes, the mutual insurer added.

Improving digital services is a "key focus" for Royal London in order to help advisers streamline processes for their clients, commented Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London.

She added that it is "hugely beneficial" to make the process easier for advisers to explore the option of a trust with clients and immediately put it into action, and it "demonstrates that higher standards of care have been delivered".

"Other trust and beneficiary nomination developments are high on our agenda for digital enablement going forward for new and existing customers. Having both solutions will help deliver the best outcomes for clients and hopefully raise the popularity of trusts, which has been historically fairly low, with only around one in 10 policies written in trust," Gilchrist said.