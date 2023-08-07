Partner Insight: What impact can insurance have on healthy eating?

Staggeringly, almost 90% of preventable illnesses - which make up around half of the UK disease burden - are solely to do with lifestyle choices. Even a 10% reduction in the UK would prevent the loss of 729,000 healthy years of life a year. In global health, the picture is not much better. In fact, the global health burden can be reduced by a whopping 37% just by improving dietary patterns and increasing physical activity levels alone. Healthy eating and positive lifestyle choices have clear benefits to society; and this means insurers - with the help of advisers - have the opportunity to help people live longer, healthier lives.

Read Here