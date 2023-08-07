Partner Insight: What impact can insurance have on healthy eating?

Life insurance can play an important role in preventing claims from occurring by effectively encouraging healthy eating. Here, we explore how

Staggeringly, almost 90% of preventable illnesses - which make up around half of the UK disease burden - are solely to do with lifestyle choices. Even a 10% reduction in the UK would prevent the loss of 729,000 healthy years of life a year. In global health, the picture is not much better. In fact, the global health burden can be reduced by a whopping 37% just by improving dietary patterns and increasing physical activity levels alone. Healthy eating and positive lifestyle choices have clear benefits to society; and this means insurers - with the help of advisers - have the opportunity to help people live longer, healthier lives.

