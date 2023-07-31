Partner Insight: Why Children's Cover can no longer be ignored

A degree of optimism bias can influence a client's thinking about their own health and mortality, but understandably, parents simply do not want to think about something as awful as their child falling seriously ill.
A degree of optimism bias can influence a client's thinking about their own health and mortality, but understandably, parents simply do not want to think about something as awful as their child falling seriously ill.
“We have to become more effective at delivering health and wellbeing support services”
"This collaboration has been driven by a shared goal of helping customers"
82% of those aged between 50-64 ruled it out
“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”
Now available for members to watch
"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"