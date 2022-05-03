COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Now open for submissions

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

Submit your entry here

Operating as submission-based awards, this year there are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

Focused on highlighting the support insurance providers offer advisers and their clients, the Customer Care Awards 2022 are open to all firms operating within life insurance, protection and health as well as third-party providers.

Submissions are open until 24 June.

The full list of categories for this year's awards are:

Provider categories

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

Outstanding Marketing Team

Outstanding Claims Management Team

Outstanding Underwriting Team

Outstanding Business Development Team

Outstanding Case Study Success [NEW FOR 2022]

Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'

Outstanding Use of Technology [NEW FOR 2022]

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)

Outstanding New Partnership [NEW FOR 2022]

Best Mental Health Support Service

Best Health and Wellness Offering

Individual awards