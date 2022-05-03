COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Now open for submissions

Ceremony 28 September

clock • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Now open for submissions

COVER is delighted to again host the Customer Care Awards for 2022, with a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, on 28 September.

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

Submit your entry here

Operating as submission-based awards, this year there are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

Focused on highlighting the support insurance providers offer advisers and their clients, the Customer Care Awards 2022 are open to all firms operating within life insurance, protection and health as well as third-party providers. 

Submissions are open until 24 June.

Submit your entry here

The full list of categories for this year's awards are:

Provider categories

  • Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
  • Outstanding Marketing Team
  • Outstanding Claims Management Team
  • Outstanding Underwriting Team
  • Outstanding Business Development Team
  • Outstanding Case Study Success [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'
  • Outstanding Use of Technology [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)
  • Outstanding New Partnership [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Best Mental Health Support Service
  • Best Health and Wellness Offering

Individual awards

  • Outstanding Protection and Health Leader
  • Intermediary Support Champion
  • Young Insurance Person of the Year

Topics

More on Regulation

Act now to formalise Consumer Duty proposition, advisers warned
Regulation

Act now to formalise Consumer Duty proposition, advisers warned

"There is work that you guys are going to have to do"

Jenna Brown
clock 29 April 2022 • 2 min read
FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies
Regulation

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

'Allows flexibility'

Georgie Lee
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
Reassured launches digital life insurance platform
Whole of Life

Reassured launches digital life insurance platform

Offers ‘buy now’ option

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read