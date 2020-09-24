Chancellor confirms Covid-19 salary top-up scheme

Salary top-up scheme designed to minimise job losses over the next six months will be introduced on 1 November as tighter Covid-19 restrictions remain in place

Speaking in the House of Commons, Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined the Job Support Scheme and more financial help for businesses this lunchtime (24 September).

Sunak said the resurgence of coronavirus posed a "threat to the fragile economic recovery" and protecting jobs was the government's priority through the "difficult winter months".

All small and medium-sized businesses will be given the option to cut staff hours and pay with the government and employers paying part of the lost wages. Large businesses will be eligible if their turnover has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunak said employees will work shorter hours rather than being made redundant. Employees must work at least a third of their contracted hours under the scheme. For the remaining hours, the government and employer will pay a third of the wages each.

This means an employee working 33% of their hours would get 77% of their salary. He said the plan would " support viable jobs".

From 1 November, for the next six months, the Job Support Scheme will protect viable jobs in businesses who are facing lower demand over the winter months due to Covid-19.

Tighter restrictions