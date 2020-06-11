COVER partners with LV= for Deskflix Season One

On Wednesday 8 July

Our live online event series launches with ‘COVID-19 & Beyond: Protecting income in a whole new light’

Today's workforce is no longer tied to office locations but there is a need for up-to-date commentary on market trends like never before.

That's why we've launched Deskflix, our new virtual event series created for financial advisers and protection and health insurance professionals in a remote-working world.

For Season One, we are proud to announce that COVID-19 and beyond: Protecting Income in a whole new light kicks off with Episode One, a two-hour broadcast on Wednesday 8 July at 10am. It will feature live presentations, panel discussions and interactive Q&As involving leading industry experts all beamed directly to your desktop. Episode Two will take place on Thursday 16 July (10am - 12pm).

In association with LV=, our inaugural Deskflix season will investigate:

  • The impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far
  • Starting meaningful conversations about financial resilience and keeping policies in force
  • Protection proposition evolution and finding new ways to protect income
  • The emotional and practical support services available through policies
  • Digital health and COVID-19 from a medical perspective

Tune in live on the day - or binge on-demand - this CPD accredited virtual event series also features an exhibition hall, interactive Q&As and networking opportunities.

