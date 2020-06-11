COVER partners with LV= for Deskflix Season One

Our live online event series launches with ‘COVID-19 & Beyond: Protecting income in a whole new light’

Today's workforce is no longer tied to office locations but there is a need for up-to-date commentary on market trends like never before.

That's why we've launched Deskflix, our new virtual event series created for financial advisers and protection and health insurance professionals in a remote-working world.

For Season One, we are proud to announce that COVID-19 and beyond: Protecting Income in a whole new light kicks off with Episode One, a two-hour broadcast on Wednesday 8 July at 10am. It will feature live presentations, panel discussions and interactive Q&As involving leading industry experts all beamed directly to your desktop. Episode Two will take place on Thursday 16 July (10am - 12pm).

In association with LV=, our inaugural Deskflix season will investigate:

The impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far

Starting meaningful conversations about financial resilience and keeping policies in force

Protection proposition evolution and finding new ways to protect income

The emotional and practical support services available through policies

Digital health and COVID-19 from a medical perspective

Tune in live on the day - or binge on-demand - this CPD accredited virtual event series also features an exhibition hall, interactive Q&As and networking opportunities.

