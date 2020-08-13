Protection advisers! Tell us your views on Covid-19 underwriting changes

Survey findings will be revealed at the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum on Tuesday 22 September

Ahead of the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum, our virtual conference on Tuesday 22 September, we are asking protection advisers to fill out a short survey about the impact of Covid-19 on their claims and underwriting experiences over the past five months. It should not take longer than a minute or two.

Please fill out the survey

The findings will be revealed during a keynote session at the event from Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley titled ‘The impact of Covid-19 on access to insurance'.

The Covid-19 crisis brought with it a raft of underwriting changes to protection policies in light of a novel virus that caused a worldwide pandemic. As the virus spread rapidly, insurers understandably had to review their ability to offer cover, especially for those with Covid-19 symptoms or considered particularly at risk to coronavirus.

Check out the programme

In his keynote session, Andrew Wibberley will weigh up the reasons for these underwriting changes, while considering the unknown long-term effects of the virus and its potential impact on access to insurance going forward.

Register for the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum to hear the survey results and more on Tuesday 22 September