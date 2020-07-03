WHAT, HOW, WHY? #2: What is the right advice?

Protection adviser Karla Edwards returns to share her weekly dose of wisdom

WHAT?

What is the best advice? It's a matter of opinion; which is formed by your foundation of product knowledge, experience and heart. Always be learning from each appointment - no two are ever the same. Advice is tailored around medicals, affordability, occupation and children.

HOW?

Treat every client like it's your first appointment. Be thorough, listen to every detail, explain the importance of products in a relatable way. Take your time and always remember you are their financial doctor protecting what matters most to them. That way you will give solid advice suitable for them.

WHY?

Conscience over commission ALWAYS!

Leave your appointment knowing you have given them the RIGHT advice. If that means you lose that client, then so be it.

This is invaluable; you will gain more referrals, a good reputation and sleep soundly knowing you have been an adviser not a salesman.

We must always remember the responsibility we have as experts. It is better to fail doing what is right, than to succeed by doing wrong.

Karla Edwards is a family protection specialist