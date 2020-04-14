Matt Janes: A new hope for treating mental ill-health
Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit closing keynote address
The history of mental illness and how nutrition is the key to balancing the autonomic nervous system
Whilst mental health awareness is rising steadily, treatment options for those who suffer from mental illness hasn't changed in over half a century.
During this presentation filmed at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit, neuroscience and mental health expert Matt Janes lifts the lid on a new hope for treating mental ill health while drawing upon both his personal and professional experience. Watch the video below.
Read Matt Janes' article Protecting yourself from stress during COVID-19
Further reading
More on PMI
AXA PPP healthcare unveils COVID-19 measures
‘Extraordinary times’
COVID-19: Facts & myths
Cheryl Lythgoe shines a light on the medical facts behind the coronavirus myths
Adam Saville: It's the end of the world as we know it
Looking ahead to #NoVAD
Bupa to rebate customers facing treatment delays
During to COVID-19
Dr Chris Morris: COVID-19 and the remote GP revolution
A remote private GP shares his view