Matt Janes: A new hope for treating mental ill-health

The history of mental illness and how nutrition is the key to balancing the autonomic nervous system

Whilst mental health awareness is rising steadily, treatment options for those who suffer from mental illness hasn't changed in over half a century.

During this presentation filmed at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit, neuroscience and mental health expert Matt Janes lifts the lid on a new hope for treating mental ill health while drawing upon both his personal and professional experience. Watch the video below.

