World Menopause Day

Over half of employers offer no dedicated menopause support for staff

Group Protection

Over half of employers offer no dedicated menopause support for staff

Ahead of World Menopause Day

clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Majority of SMEs vulnerable to key person loss: Legal & General

06 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Niels Thone: Deploying AI to transform medical claims insurance

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

12 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers

12 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Cheryl Brennan named as Howden's new UK managing director

07 October 2021 • 1 min read