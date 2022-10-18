Much more than 'hot flushes': Why managing menopause matters

In a landmark study of more than 4,000 women published in May 2022, the Fawcett Society charity spelt out why employers and health insurers alike need to sit up, take notice of - and be worried about - the impact of menopause on the workplace. The findings were damning in terms of what it said about the support (or lack of) often highly experienced women receive in the workplace when they enter menopause. More than four out of 10 (44%) menopausal women said their ability to work has been affected by their symptoms. One in 10 ended up leaving the workplace as a result, with a further 1...