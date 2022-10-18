Much more than 'hot flushes': Why managing menopause matters

It’s a fact that all women will experience menopause at some stage in their lives, many of them your most experienced employees. Despite this, ‘the change’ remains poorly understood in the workplace, with one in 10 women ending up leaving their job because of lack of support. It is high time employers and insurers stepped up and recognised the business – as well as health – value of managing menopause, writes Sharon Shier, head of product development at WPA.
In a landmark study of more than 4,000 women published in May 2022, the Fawcett Society charity spelt out why employers and health insurers alike need to sit up, take notice of - and be worried about - the impact of menopause on the workplace. The findings were damning in terms of what it said about the support (or lack of) often highly experienced women receive in the workplace when they enter menopause. More than four out of 10 (44%) menopausal women said their ability to work has been affected by their symptoms. One in 10 ended up leaving the workplace as a result, with a further 1...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.