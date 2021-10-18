Millions of women suffering from lack of menopause support: Benenden Health

World Menopause Day

New research from Benenden Health shows the extent to which working women are negatively impacted by an employer’s approach to the menopause.

According to its survey of 2,000 employees and 500 business owners, only one in five (19%) of employees are aware of "any kind of awareness or available support" at work for those work for when they suffer menopause-related ill health.

Despite 95% of employers recognising that an employee had experienced ill health due to the menopause, around one quarter (23%) of women who have experienced menopause ill health have left jobs, one in five (18%) were not given a pay rise or promotion and over one in ten have had to go through a disciplinary procedure (13%).

The survey also identified the main things that those experiencing the menopause would value from their employer.

These were found to be flexible hours (31%), the opportunity to talk (29%), being offered mental health support (27%), being offered time off (25%), changes to the temperature and ventilation in the workplace (23%), increased refreshment breaks (22%) and being provided with a private area (19%).

Female employers were also revealed to be more likely to provide support to their team, with four in ten (42%) saying they would offer flexible working to those experiencing the menopause compared to three in ten men (29%).

Benenden Health stated that the research results show that a lack of awareness, support and a continuing stigma around the menopause in the workplace is leaving "millions of workers at risk of being isolated, unsupported and unfavoured by employers."

Naomi Thompson, head of occupational development at Benenden Health, commented: "Whether they know about it or not, the vast majority of businesses either contain individuals that are currently experiencing the menopause or will do so in the future. Through no fault of their own, these individuals are too often not being considered or supported in the workplace, whether through a lack of awareness, embarrassment or resources.

"It is extremely disappointing to see that so many people who are experiencing the menopause are finding their working lives affected to the point of facing disciplinary action, stalled career progression and even leaving their jobs.

"Often the support required within the workplace is not too complex or expensive, so opening up channels of communication and taking steps to support employees can have a hugely positive impact on both individual wellbeing and overall business performance."

Topics

