Menopause isn't just a women's issue, it's a workplace issue

World Menopause Day 2022

clock • 4 min read

Julie Godley, director of intermediary, retail protection at Legal & General Retail, examines why the menopause extends far beyond a personal health and wellbeing issue, considering how her own experiences informed her wider understanding of the topic.

Menopause isn't just a woman's issue, it's also a workplace issue. For those experiencing symptoms it can be a difficult and stressful time. Everyone will experience the menopause differently and for some, symptoms can be quite severe and can affect people both physically and mentally. According to Trades Union Congress (TUC), women of menopausal age make up 11% of all people in employment. Women at menopausal age are often at the pinnacle of their careers and more needs to be done to support them. Otherwise, UK plc will be at risk of a large number of employees leaving the workforce ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on PMI

Paradigm Protect launches PMI proposition
PMI

Paradigm Protect launches PMI proposition

New healthcare panel

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 October 2022 • 1 min read
Seven healthcare trends based on Vitality PMI claims data
PMI

Seven healthcare trends based on Vitality PMI claims data

In light of the rapidly evolving nature of the healthcare landscape in recent times, we explore the main trends currently impacting the market

Vitality
clock 07 October 2022 • 5 min read
Cost of living crisis causes employees to reduce healthcare costs
Employee Benefits

Cost of living crisis causes employees to reduce healthcare costs

Extra £100-£200 a month needed to make “meaningful difference”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 06 October 2022 • 1 min read