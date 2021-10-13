Over half of employers offer no dedicated menopause support for staff

Research conducted on behalf of digital health and wellness platform Peppy found that of 504 HR decision markers surveyed, 42% of employers will highlight menopause issues to staff on World Menopause Day (18 October).

Of the 46% of employers that do offer some form of symptom support, the research found that these services are available via other employee benefits, including Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs).

Over one-third (39%) of respondents stated they offer general menopause support from an employee benefits provider via health and wellbeing benefits, such as PMI, while a similar percentage (31%) offer education and/or events specifically around menopause.

Less than one-third (29%) of firms are currently offering dedicated menopause support from a menopause specialist healthcare professional, with around one in four (26%) providing line manager training specifically around menopause.

According to the research, the main reason cited for offering menopause support is because employers believe it is their duty of care and the right thing to do (29%). Other motivations included the fact that it supports the company's brand values (19%) and helps retain staff (15%).

Peppy chief executive, Mridula Pore, told COVER: "Menopause issues are really gathering momentum at present - both in public discourse and the business community - and insurers are in a good position to capitalise on that. By offering menopause support, insurers can demonstrate their awareness of prevailing healthcare concerns.

"Over the past decade, we have seen mental health issues move from being a taboo subject to being front and centre with celebrities, sports personalities and royalty championing the cause. While the menopause movement isn't quite there yet, it feels like we are on a similar trajectory. Some insurers were quick to support their customers with mental health concerns and insurers have a similar opportunity to get ahead of the curve here."