World Menopause Day: Educating employers will help employees

According to Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection, there still remains a misunderstanding surrounding the symptoms and impact of menopause.

"Everyone will be impacted by the menopause at some point in their working lives, either going through it, or knowing someone going through it," she said.

"It's vital that education and awareness isn't only directed at people going through menopause, it must also be inclusive of all genders and all ages. Increased understanding is the first step in creating a culture that's supportive. Workplace support won't be as effective if it isn't offered widely enough," Clark urged.

Meanwhile, Jane Hulme, HR director at Unum UK, highlighted that this year's theme for World Menopause Day is "cognition and mood".

With menopause symptoms primarily affecting women between ages 45 and 55 "it's easy to dismiss joint pains and musculoskeletal symptoms as simply part of the aging process," Hulme explained.

"More worrying is that the drop in oestrogen levels during menopause has been causally linked to decreases in bone density. A decrease in bone density can lead to osteoporosis, which affects more than 20% of women over 50," she said.

Employer support

Thinking about how employers can help, Hulme said by encouraging an open and honest conversation about menopause, it can make employees feel more supported.

Other measures include encouraging employees to open up about symptoms and talk to a line manager, colleague or someone from HR to help.

Hulme also suggested signposting organisations to the Wellbeing of Women's Menopause Pledge which aims to ensure organisations remain a supportive and understanding place for those experiencing the menopause.

At last month's first Wellbeing of Women Summit, TV presenter Davina McCall recalled her experience going through the menopause at work and how she felt unsupported.

"We can't talk about menopause in the workplace. I honestly hand on heart believed that when I was 40, TV would have spat me out by the time I was 50 because I was perimenopausal and passed my sell by date," she explained during the panel session.

Thinking about how women can fill the void between speaking openly about their experiences and keeping it to themselves, McCall said "we have to lead by example."

She told COVER: "I've been lulled into this false sense of security that we're getting the message out there, but every single day I get messages from people who are asking me the most basic questions about female health and women's health."

"Why is that? Why is it that we can't access answers? Today, I've seen a bunch of extremely smart, passionate women coming together to try and solve that problem. So, this is the start of the next phase of our lives."

Kathy Abernethy, director of menopause services at Peppy added that organisations are witnessing an increased demand for menopause support from their staff and "we don't see this trend slowing anytime soon."

"We have conversations with employers who might not have considered budgeting for menopause support in the past or thought their more general employee benefits provision was adequate; however, they now realise that they must prioritise this type of specialist support."