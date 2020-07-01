Suzanne Clarkson
Should climate change be on the protection radar?
Asks Suzanne Clarkson
It is time to stop broking and start consulting
With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price
If you build it they will come
Commercial insurance platform providers are showing interest in the life space in a bid to help improve the accessibility and cost of cover for the self-employed, writes Suzanne Clarkson
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
Mental Health Awareness Week: How far have we come?
COVER editor Adam Saville explores what progress the life, protection and PMI industry has made with regards to supporting mental health
Mental health apps: making tech more mindful
Suzanne Clarkson investigates the emergence of health app technology in the workplace
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…