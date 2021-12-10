Legal & General launches HR Communications Toolkit for benefits and wellbeing

Six-step guide for employers and group intermediaries

Legal & General launches HR Communications Toolkit for benefits and wellbeing

Legal & General Group Protection has rolled out a guide designed to improve employers increase the value of their employee benefits and wellbeing offerings.

Designed using the provider's "strategic Internal Communication techniques," the six-step guide aims to facilitate improved employee benefits and wellbeing programme communication for employers and intermediaries.

 Available as a free download from the provider's employer site and adviser centre, the toolkit has been formulated using research conducted for Legal & General Group Protection's Wellbeing at Work Barometer report, which asked UK companies and employees about their experiences of wellbeing in the workplace.

The toolkit includes techniques to integrate benefits into wider wellbeing programmes, ensure that programmes are "purpose led" and aligned with both HR and business goals, and to collate and combine data to ensure value creation for both employees and employers.

Jo Elphick, marketing director at Legal & General Group Protection, said that the key to unlocking value from an investment in employee benefits is communication.

"A common approach has been to do more, and while intranets and other channels have emerged, this continues to be an issue. We have tried to break down and simplify the approach so that both employers and advisers get this much needed support," Elphick said.

"It's a big shift away from traditional provider support on benefit communication, but our feedback and research tell us that it's much needed as employers strive to get more joined-up, purpose-led and efficient. And in turn, helping their people be well, get better and be supported."

A series of supporting content will be rolled out in the coming months to further aid intermediaries use the toolkit with group clients in a manner that "might lead to a potential new revenue stream."

Suzanne Clarkson, managing director of Coach House Communications, who was involved in the creation of the toolkit, said: "The need to improve benefit and wellbeing communication was growing pre-pandemic and has accelerated rapidly since, as leaders put human risk on a par with commercial risk.

"There's now a load of pressure on HR to ‘do better' when it comes to communication, but they don't necessarily have the time, skills or resource. So, it's really encouraging to now see a provider putting its weight behind this imperative. And doing it in a way that centres on helping employers get much more purpose-led, targeted and effective with their communication, instead of just doing more of the same."

