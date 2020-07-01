survey
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Insurance least popular to work in for millennial women
The insurance industry is the least popular financial services industry to work in for women from the millennial generation, a survey by PwC has found.
The public prefer severity based CI to traditional - PruProtect
An independent survey, commissioned by PruProtect has found 61% prefer severity based critical illness (CI)cover, when comparing to traditional policies.
UK is aware it is neglecting its health - research
Nearly half of all Britons are neglecting their health and fitness, research has found.
Insurance brands least favourite with public - research
Insurance and pension brands fare the worst in financial services, research from brand agency Uffindell has found.
Group PMI - Wishful thinking
The reform of the NHS is dominating many discussions in private healthcare circles, but Owain Thomas unearths another government initiative that could have a greater impact
Stress absence takes its toll in public sector - Grid
As stress takes its toll, 33% of public sector employers said their average employee takes more than five days off sick per year, compared to 15.9% in the private sector.
Individual critical illness: KISS and make up?
With changes afoot in the critical illness market, Owain Thomas asks if its time for the sector to put aside its differences and move forward
Comparison sites biggest threat to insurance brokers
Around two thirds of insurance brokers have highlighted price comparison sites as their greatest challenge, according to a new survey.
A sting in the tail
There has been much to smile about this year in the group life market, but as Owain Thomas discovers, there is still one problem that could see advisers on the hook for millions of pounds in uninsured liabilities
Families protect their posessions before themselves - Nationwide
Families have more cover in place for their property and possessions than they do to protect themselves and their families, statistics from Nationwide have shown.
Long term absence a major headache among employers - research
Long term absence is a business affecting issue for 50% of employers, with 27% claiming it as a ‘major headache', new research from Aviva has found.
Emerging from the shadows - Health Cash Plans
With medical inflation continuing to rise apace, Owain Thomas finds a viable and increasingly popular alternative that fits tighter purse strings
Hospital comparisons difficult due to poor data capture - Dr Foster
The reporting of medical events in NHS hospitals is seriously affecting the ability to make informed decisions about where to receive treatment, medical analysts have found.
Vulnerability Index shows protection needs shoring up - Genworth Financial
Insurer Genworth Financial has warned consumers risk debt problems and lowered standards of living due to inadequate protection levels.
A rosy looking future
The UK private medical insurance (PMI) sector has being going through a tough time in recent years, so perhaps, writes Owain Thomas, it is time for healthcare intermediaries to take a look at the bigger international picture
It's not me, it's you
In every relationship there comes a time where the real value of it is revealed to both parties. Over the last year it seems many holders of individual PMI policies have been weighing that very question up, and as Owain Thomas writes, the answer is increasingly...
The onus is on you
The individual critical illness market has long been one of the most competitive in the protection industry, but, writes Owain Thomas, could controversial new plans and a battle over definitions see it break out into open warfare?
Friends Provident - NHS must charge for poor lifestyle choice
The NHS will have no choice but to remove some free treatment currently available and to penalise unhealthy behaviour, Friends Provident believes.
UK under insured and overpaying on life cover - confused.com
Less than half the adult population have life insurance cover, and few have ever switched their life insurance provider, meaning that as a nation we are under-insured and could well be over-paying for inadequate cover, according to new research.
Stress not addressed by firms - European survey
Up to 79% of European managers are concerned by work-related stress, but less than a third have procedures to deal with it, the biggest workplace health and safety survey in Europe has found.