Group PMI - Wishful thinking
The reform of the NHS is dominating many discussions in private healthcare circles, but Owain Thomas unearths another government initiative that could have a greater impact

A sting in the tail

There has been much to smile about this year in the group life market, but as Owain Thomas discovers, there is still one problem that could see advisers on the hook for millions of pounds in uninsured liabilities

A rosy looking future

The UK private medical insurance (PMI) sector has being going through a tough time in recent years, so perhaps, writes Owain Thomas, it is time for healthcare intermediaries to take a look at the bigger international picture

It's not me, it's you
In every relationship there comes a time where the real value of it is revealed to both parties. Over the last year it seems many holders of individual PMI policies have been weighing that very question up, and as Owain Thomas writes, the answer is increasingly...

The onus is on you
The individual critical illness market has long been one of the most competitive in the protection industry, but, writes Owain Thomas, could controversial new plans and a battle over definitions see it break out into open warfare?