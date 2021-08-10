ADVERTISEMENT

Over half Brits struggle to build financial safety net

One in 10 cannot keep track of regular bills and payments

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Over half Brits struggle to build financial safety net

The majority of the British public are struggling to build up financial safety nets, despite knowing how vital they are, according to research from debt management company Lowell.

In a survey analysing peoples' attitudes towards financial tasks, the creation of a financial safety net was identified as the hardest for most respondents (66%). 

At the same time, 60% identified saving for specific long-term purchases as their biggest financial challenge with 33% admitting sticking to a budget was the hardest struggle they faced. 

Day-to-day money management was also identified as a challenge. 

Almost a quarter (22%) admitted they struggled to manage loans and debts, with one in 10 (9%) confirming they could not keep track of their regular bills and payments. 

However, 80% of Brits did claim it was "easy" to keep track of their regular bills and payments. 

"People prioritise a financial safety net but building one can be easier said than done," commented Scott Mowbray, co-founder of money saving app Snoop. 

"Having some easy access cash stashed away provides some financial security and avoids the need to use a credit card when unexpected or emergency expenses rear their ugly head. The good news nowadays is that money management apps can help take the strain, simplify your finances, and spot saving opportunities at a glance."  

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Group Protection

Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group
Group Protection

Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group

Deal will continue for a further five years

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Succession appoints head of proposition
Employee Benefits

Succession appoints head of proposition

Andrew Barker will be responsible for firm’s employee benefits business

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
L&G unveils new wellbeing for GIP framework
Group Protection

L&G unveils new wellbeing for GIP framework

‘Be Well, Get Better, Be Supported’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT