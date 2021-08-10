Over half Brits struggle to build financial safety net

The majority of the British public are struggling to build up financial safety nets, despite knowing how vital they are, according to research from debt management company Lowell.
In a survey analysing peoples' attitudes towards financial tasks, the creation of a financial safety net was identified as the hardest for most respondents (66%).
At the same time, 60% identified saving for specific long-term purchases as their biggest financial challenge with 33% admitting sticking to a budget was the hardest struggle they faced.
Day-to-day money management was also identified as a challenge.
Almost a quarter (22%) admitted they struggled to manage loans and debts, with one in 10 (9%) confirming they could not keep track of their regular bills and payments.
However, 80% of Brits did claim it was "easy" to keep track of their regular bills and payments.
"People prioritise a financial safety net but building one can be easier said than done," commented Scott Mowbray, co-founder of money saving app Snoop.
"Having some easy access cash stashed away provides some financial security and avoids the need to use a credit card when unexpected or emergency expenses rear their ugly head. The good news nowadays is that money management apps can help take the strain, simplify your finances, and spot saving opportunities at a glance."