Over half Brits struggle to build financial safety net

In a survey analysing peoples' attitudes towards financial tasks, the creation of a financial safety net was identified as the hardest for most respondents (66%).

At the same time, 60% identified saving for specific long-term purchases as their biggest financial challenge with 33% admitting sticking to a budget was the hardest struggle they faced.

Day-to-day money management was also identified as a challenge.

Almost a quarter (22%) admitted they struggled to manage loans and debts, with one in 10 (9%) confirming they could not keep track of their regular bills and payments.

However, 80% of Brits did claim it was "easy" to keep track of their regular bills and payments.

"People prioritise a financial safety net but building one can be easier said than done," commented Scott Mowbray, co-founder of money saving app Snoop.