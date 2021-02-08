Less than half of employers survey workers about wellbeing

Communication on wellbeing and benefits services valued by employees, social media poll shows

Employers are failing to provide adequate checks on employee wellbeing or information on available benefits during Covid-19 lockdowns.

A social media poll by Health Shield, conducted in September last year with an average response rate of 3,528 individuals per question, found that 48% of respondents indicated employers had neglected to gather views on employee health, wealth, happiness or other concerns.

While 16.5% of respondents said while employers do query their wellbeing, such checks are only carried out via an annual survey.

Just over half (55%) of survey respondents stated they were unaware of the benefits and wellbeing services to which they were entitled. Of those that were aware of these services, 55% indicated that they were valuable and "would miss them if they were gone."

Jennie Doyle, head of marketing at Health Shield, comments that the survey results show many employers are persisting with a "one-size-fits-all, top down and disjointed" approach to employee wellbeing and benefits communications, which is a cause for concern.

Doyle said: "It's vital that employers gather the employee insights they need - through actually talking to employees via various means, from line manager meetings through to regular physical, mental and financial wellbeing assessments available via various platforms. Through such insights, employers can better tailor integrated care pathways."