70% of consumers have seen no advertising for CIC

The study also revealed that there was a more general misunderstanding on the nature of CIC, with only 45% of those asked understanding that they would receive an agreed lump-sum payout when diagnosed with a critical illness.

17% of respondents also wrongly believed that CIC must be used to pay off a mortgage, a figure that rises to 27% when it comes to Millennials and 26% for Gen Z.

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert, commented: "Are we surprised there is a protection gap where so few consumers currently have critical illness cover and when so few have seen any advertising for it? A staggering 74% of women, and 66% of men, cannot recall seeing any advertising for critical illness cover including on TV, in social media or in the news.

"With greater comprehension, the industry can refine its approach to product design and marketing and also assist in the education process. This is essential in developing critical illness insurance into a mainstream product as opposed to its current position as an appendage to a life insurance policy."

The data has been unveiled prior to CIExpert's upcoming Critical Thinking Report, which is sponsored by Guardian and HSBC Life. The study analysed the sentiment of 5,000 consumers, who were analysed by generation, alongside insights from over 300 advisers

It also showed how to onboard consumers with CIC, 66% are not aware that the price of CIC is fixed from the age they buy it, but once informed, 40% are more likely to consider a policy sooner rather than later in life.